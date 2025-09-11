WIN TICKETS: An Evening with Brian McKnight Payne & Mencias Palladium
Win Tickets To An Evening with Brian McKnight Payne & Mencias Palladium
🎶 Don’t miss your chance to experience An Evening with Brian McKnight live at the Palladium! The legendary singer will bring his smooth vocals and timeless hits to the stage for an unforgettable night of music.
You could win a pair of tickets to see this incredible performance up close.
Enter now for your chance to enjoy a night filled with soulful melodies and memories you won’t forget!
