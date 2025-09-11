Listen Live
Cam’ron and Damon Dash Clash Over Paid in Full

50 Cent's "Paid in Full" Series Sparks Drama as Dame Dash Slams Cam'ron

Published on September 11, 2025

Dame Dash and Cam’ron
50 Cent's "Paid in Full" Series Sparks Drama as Dame Dash Slams Cam'ron

Cam’ron and Damon Dash clashed online as 50 Cent’s “Paid in Full” reboot brought old tensions back to the surface. Damon Dash took a swipe at Cam’ron after 50 Cent announced plans to turn Paid in Full into a television series and bring Cam’ron on board. Dash, who reportedly lost control of the Paid in Full rights, weighed in on the topic, sparking a social media exchange. Cam’ron confirmed his involvement in the project, thanking 50 Cent for the opportunity. The situation escalated with Dash calling out Cam’ron in a video message, leading to a back-and-forth exchange between the two former collaborators. Source: https://allhiphop.com/news/dame-dash-camron-trade-shots-50-cents-paid-in-full-revival/

