Listen Live
National

Charlie Kirk Fatally Shot at Utah Event, Suspect at Large

Published on September 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
President Trump Holds Swearing-In Ceremony For Interim U.S. Attorney For D.C. Jeanine Pirro
Source: Andrew Harnik / Getty

Charlie Kirk Fatally Shot at Utah Event

Conservative activist and Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk was tragically shot and killed during an event at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025.

The incident occurred while Kirk was addressing attendees as part of the “American Comeback Tour.”

A single gunshot struck him in the neck, leading to his death, as confirmed by former President Donald Trump on social media.

WATCH GRAPHIC VIDEO HERE

The shooting caused chaos on campus, with students and attendees fleeing the scene.

Trump ally and conservative American commentator Charlie Kirk shot at university event in Utah
Source: Anadolu / Getty

FBI Director Kash Patel said the following at around 6:45 pm Wednesday.

“The subject for the horrific shooting today that took the life of Charlie Kirk is now in custody,” said Patel.

Then he later said the subject was released.

The event, which had sparked controversy and protests on campus, was intended to promote free speech and dialogue.

Political leaders across the spectrum condemned the act of violence.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox and other officials emphasized the need to reject political violence in all forms.

Kirk, 31, was a prominent figure in conservative circles, known for his outspoken views and dedication to engaging young Americans in political discourse.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, with law enforcement and the FBI actively involved.

Charlie Kirk Fatally Shot at Utah Event, Suspect at Large  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Eskenazi Suicide Prevention 2025 Header
Events

Suicide Prevention Awareness Month with Eskenazi Health

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - April 08, 2024
8 Items
All News

Mike Epps Hosted the Free Community Concert 2025 (RECAP)

27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

Stop The music - Hot WTLC Happening on September 10th
Events

Stop The Music – Brought to you by Eskenazi Health

Karen Vaughn wtlc 2019
Celebrity

Karen Vaughn – 106.7 WTLC

15 Items
Food & Drink

Black Celebrities With Spirit & Wine Brands You Need To Try

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close