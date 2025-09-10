Indianapolis 9/11 5k to Honor 24th Anniversary of Patriot Day

Listen Live
Indianapolis 9/11 5k Honors 24th Anniversary of Patriot Day

Jill Fewell, Indianapolis 2025 Patriot of the Year, joins 93WIBC's First Day to share about the upcoming commemoration event

Published on September 10, 2025

“We want to never forget the lives that were lost… The 9/11 5k will help us do that, in remembering.”

Helping Heroes of America’s Jill Fewell, also Indianapolis 2025 Patriot of the Year and Founder of the Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans, Inc., joined First Day with Terri Stacy to share about the deeper meaning of the upcoming 9/11 5k Walk/Run/Ruck event. With the race beginning and ending at the Downtown Canal’s Indiana 9/11 Memorial, she mentions how this event will revolve around commemorating the day, and the lives lost during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

The race is sponsored by Indy Veterans, and will be supporting the non-profit Helping Heroes of America to continue assisting veterans, law enforcement members and first responders. Fewell shared that anybody in the community can be a part of the race, by walking, running, rucking, or cheering the racers on from the sideline, whether in-person or virtual.

Want to get involved? Here are the details for the upcoming 9/11 5k Walk/Run/Ruck event, rain or shine:

Thursday, September 11, 2025, at the Downtown Canal’s Indiana 9/11 Memorial (421 W. Ohio St. Indianapolis, IN)

  • 5:00 p.m. – Registration
  • 6:30 p.m. – Ceremony
  • 7:00 p.m. – 5k Begins

Go to 911 5k.com for further registration information.

Fewell mentions that, with events like these, the community can continue to come together.

“It’s the bounds of patriotism that we need to completely grasp hold of as a nation as we memorialize 9/11, and then remember what it’s all about.”

Listen to the full conversation with Jill Fewell here:

