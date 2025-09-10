Serena Williams Invests in Women’s Basketball League

Serena Williams is showing her power off the court. Through her venture capital firm, Serena Ventures, she is backing Unrivaled, a women’s 3-on-3 basketball league. The league was launched in 2023 by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart.

Unrivaled gives top players a chance to play in the offseason. Unlike overseas leagues, it offers high salaries and equity stakes. This setup lets athletes earn more while staying in the U.S.

Williams’ investment pushed the league’s value to $340 million. She joins NBA players Trae Young and the Wagner brothers as investors. Their support proves that women’s sports have real momentum.

The league’s second season tips off in January 2026. With Serena’s influence and resources, fans can expect even more growth. Her move shows her ongoing mission to empower women in sports and business.