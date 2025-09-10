Listen Live
Local

Carmel weighs new rules as e-bikes raise safety concerns

Residents are pushing for speed enforcement as council weighs ordinance on illegal e-bikes.

Published on September 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Row of parked Citi Ebike rentals, Brooklyn, New York, USA
Source: UCG / Getty

CARMEL — The growing popularity of electric bikes on the Monon Trail has some Carmel residents calling for more safety measures.

Vanessa Goodknight, who walks the trail three times a day, said near misses with fast-moving riders are becoming more common.

“It does concern me,” Goodknight said. “There have been some near misses. I just wish they would let me know, ‘on your left.’”

Electric bikes now make up a large share of the traffic on the Monon, according to David Canaban, owner of Future Velo E-Bikes in Carmel.

“I would estimate it’s as high as 60 percent of all the bikes on the Monon going through Carmel are electrified,” Cabanban said.

Cabanban acknowledged that speed is the main issue.

“Very similar to how we used to use regular bikes when we were kids, but now the bikes go in excess of 20 miles an hour for the most part,” he said. “And that is the problem.”

Cyclists and walkers alike share those concerns.

“I do believe they are going faster than 15 miles an hour,” Goodknight said.

“When you have a, you know, 200-pound person with a 75-pound bike going 30 miles an hour and running over a kid — that’s like a car hitting a kid,” cyclist Matt Tanner said.

Read more from WRTV here

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Eskenazi Suicide Prevention 2025 Header
Events

Suicide Prevention Awareness Month with Eskenazi Health

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - April 08, 2024
8 Items
All News

Mike Epps Hosted the Free Community Concert 2025 (RECAP)

27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

Mike Epps Hosts Free Community Concert in Indianapolis This Weekend
Entertainment

INTERVIEW: Mike Epps Talks With Karen Vaughn On His Free Community Concert in Indianapolis This Weekend

Stop The music - Hot WTLC Happening on September 10th
Events

Stop The Music – Brought to you by Eskenazi Health

Karen Vaughn wtlc 2019
Celebrity

Karen Vaughn – 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close