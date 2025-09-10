Carmel weighs new rules as e-bikes raise safety concerns

Source: UCG / Getty

CARMEL — The growing popularity of electric bikes on the Monon Trail has some Carmel residents calling for more safety measures.

Vanessa Goodknight, who walks the trail three times a day, said near misses with fast-moving riders are becoming more common.

“It does concern me,” Goodknight said. “There have been some near misses. I just wish they would let me know, ‘on your left.’”

Electric bikes now make up a large share of the traffic on the Monon, according to David Canaban, owner of Future Velo E-Bikes in Carmel.

“I would estimate it’s as high as 60 percent of all the bikes on the Monon going through Carmel are electrified,” Cabanban said.

Cabanban acknowledged that speed is the main issue.

“Very similar to how we used to use regular bikes when we were kids, but now the bikes go in excess of 20 miles an hour for the most part,” he said. “And that is the problem.”

Cyclists and walkers alike share those concerns.

“I do believe they are going faster than 15 miles an hour,” Goodknight said.

“When you have a, you know, 200-pound person with a 75-pound bike going 30 miles an hour and running over a kid — that’s like a car hitting a kid,” cyclist Matt Tanner said.

