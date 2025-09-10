Listen Live
Avon school employee fired after handgun found in classroom closet

An Avon Community School Corporation employee has been fired after a handgun was discovered in a classroom closet at Hickory Elementary School, according to district officials.

Published on September 10, 2025

Gun Detail Symbolic Crime Concept
Source: Thomas Nuehnen / Getty

A school employee found a handbag in a secure staff closet Tuesday morning. When they opened it to find identification, they discovered a handgun inside.

The Avon School Police Department secured the weapon and determined it belonged to a support staff member who accidentally left it in their bag.

The individual’s employment with Avon Schools has been terminated and the matter has been turned over to law enforcement.

Read more from WRTV here

