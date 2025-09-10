Morning coffee is pricier: Here’s what to expect at local shops

Source: Francesco Perre / EyeEm / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The price of coffee is on the rise, and that’s true whether you’re making it at home or buying it in a shop.

It’s all because of the price of coffee beans, and it’s something local coffee shops have been seeing for some time.

“The C price of coffee, kind of the globally traded price of coffee, that has been on the rise for several years now,” Stephen Hall, Co-Founder of Tinker Coffee Co., stated. “We’ve seen, kind of, the base price of coffee increase a lot.”

But now, even more factors have been added to the issue.

“Of course, demand is up,” Hall explained. “And if countries, like Brazil for example, have a difficult harvest, maybe a rainy season that does not produce the amount of quality coffee they were hoping for, that can really have an upward effect on the price of coffee.

That’s led to something Hall said no business owner likes to do.

“We had to institute a price increase,” he said.

Other coffee shops have had the same issue.

