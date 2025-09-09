Highs And Lows: The Biggest Winners (& Losers) Of NFL Season Week 1

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

If week 1 of the NFL is a predictor of the season to come, then we are in for a hell of a ride, because this week was filled with drama, dominance, and “did the bottom just fall out of the Baltimore Ravens’ season?”

There were stars that we knew were stars, like old-ass Aaron Rodgers (Steelers QB), who at 41 made his debut for Pittsburgh and threw for 244 yards and four touchdowns, leading a thrilling win against his former team, the Jets.

And Josh Allen who didn’t just throw for 394 passing yards and four touchdowns, he led his team to a comeback (more on that later) and in doing so earned MVP of Week 1 honors.

Love Sports? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

And Micah Parsons (Packers LB) who didn’t just leave the Dallas Cowboys for greener pastures in Green Bay but played only 29 snaps and still had a sack, a tackle and two quarterback hurries–one of which led to an interception.

And then there were those who we didn’t know were stars but played like they could be.

Was that Daniel Jones out there looking like a real NFL quarterback? It sure was. In his first game as the starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts, Jones completed 22 of 29 passes for 272 yards and a touchdown, and scored two rushing touchdowns.

Jones’ play also led to Indianapolis Colts rookie tight end Tyler Warren playing lights out. Warren ended the day with seven catches for 76 yards.

And New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields threw for 218 passing yards and one touchdown, while rushing for 48 yards and two touchdowns.

But this isn’t about the individuals; this is about the team. And this week’s biggest winner would have to be….

Source: Michael Owens / Getty

The Buffalo Bills were on the right side of history as they pulled one of the largest fourth-quarter comebacks in NFL history and became the first NFL team to win a game when they were trailing by 15 points with only 4 minutes left in regulation. The Bills looked spectacular in their defeat of the Baltimore Ravens 41-40, ruining all kinds of parlays all across America.

Honorable Mention: The Indianapolis Colts, who beat the brakes off the Miami Dolphins.

Source: Michael Owens / Getty

Which means that the Baltimore Ravens 15 15-point collapse in the last four minutes of the fourth quarter makes them the biggest losers. For three and a half quarters, the Ravens dominated the Bills, but unfortunately for them, games are not three and a half quarters long.

Honorable Mention: The Detroit Lions and the New York Giants

Both teams put up unimpressive games for the first week of the season with the Lions, who have of late been frontrunners for NFC North leaders, are in last place after a completely lackluster game losing 27-13 to the Green Bay Packers.

And Ciara needs to have a talk with her husband after this grown man debuted with the New York Giants and laid an egg. Russell Wilson completed just 17 of 37 passes for 168 yards, no touchdowns, and took two sacks as the Giants were crushed by the Washington Commanders 21-6. It might be time for Jaxon Dart to start warming up.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

There are really only two kinds of people: those who eat Twinkies for the cakey outside and those who are only in it for the filling deliciously tucked away in the middle. Below are all the frosting teams.

It’s the first week so we don’t want to look too much into it but there were a few teams who clearly, no matter what they do are looking to be just middling teams with little to no direction.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers barely beat the Atlanta Falcons 23-20.

Atlanta Falcons who barely lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-23.

The Patriots lost to the Raiders 20-13. On a good day Drake Maye is a more than serviceable quarterback, but that day was not Sunday as he completed 30 of 46 passes for 287 yards, most of which were in garbage time, and threw for a touchdown and an interception.

Check back each week for the Highs and Lows in the NFL.

Highs And Lows: The Biggest Winners (& Losers) Of NFL Season Week 1 was originally published on cassiuslife.com