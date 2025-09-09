Busta Rhymes Offers Advice To Young Rappers
Busta Rhymes, a rap legend, offered advice to young rappers, emphasizing the importance of passion and commitment over financial gain. He stressed the significance of understanding one’s contribution to the music industry and staying true to one’s vision. Busta recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, celebrating his 30-year career. His enduring influence on hip-hop music was recognized by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, Busta made a cameo appearance in the recent remake of The Naked Gun. Source: https://hiphopdx.com/news/busta-rhymes-offers-advice-to-young-rappers/
