How the First Black Postmaster of McCordsville marked stamp in history

Source: Kevin Carter / Getty

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — After a recent story highlighting McCordsville’s efforts to preserve its historic post office, one resident reached out to share her own remarkable connection to local postal history. She became the first Black Postmaster of the town in 1985.

Norma Florence, 84, has spent most of her life working in post offices across Central Indiana—from Camby to Broad Ripple. But in 1985, she made her mark in McCordsville in a historic way.

“When I die, I think I’m gonna be postmaster in the sky,” Florence said.

Her love for the postal service started early.

“I told my mother when we were little, I’m gonna be postmaster,” she recalled.

That dream came true when Florence was appointed the first Black postmaster of McCordsville, and one of the first Black women to hold the role in the state.

Love Local? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“I said, I’m your new postmaster, and they looked at each other like, wow,” she said, reflecting on her first day in the position.

That dream came true when Florence was appointed the first Black postmaster of McCordsville, and one of the first Black women to hold the role in the state.

“I said, I’m your new postmaster, and they looked at each other like, wow,” she said, reflecting on her first day in the position.

Read more from WRTV here