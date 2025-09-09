New bowling alley in former Bloomington supermarket is ready to roll

Source: tiero / Getty

BLOOMINGTON — The time has come to try and bowl a turkey where people once shopped for turkeys.

Hoosier Alley will open its doors on Saturday, September 13. The alley inside of the former Lucky’s Market and Marsh building on S. Walnut Street also features amenities such as a roller rink and a laser tag arena.

“I’ve always been taught to build something to make people say, ‘wow,'” said Hoosier Alley owner and developer Titus McCrary.

The McCrary family also owns and operates the Rock-N-Bowl Family Entertainment Center down State Road 37 in Paoli.

McCrary said Hoosier Alley is a dream project built upon a lifetime of bowling experience.

“I started bowling in high school and got a part-time job at a bowling center, and that’s where I met my wife Stacy,” McCrary recalled. “Just seeing these bowling lanes, it’s crazy that we’re here, that we get to do this and that it’s our job.”

