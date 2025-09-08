Listen Live
Sports

Colts CB Charvarius Ward Enters Concussion Protocol Following Week 1 Victory

Published on September 8, 2025

NFL: JUL 26 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward has entered the NFL’s concussion protocol after reporting symptoms on Monday morning, following the team’s dominant 33-8 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Head coach Shane Steichen confirmed the news during his Monday press conference.

Ward played 100% of the Colts’ defensive snaps in Week 1, recording six tackles and holding Miami’s receivers to just 27 yards on five receptions.

Despite his strong performance, his availability for the Colts’ Week 2 matchup against the Denver Broncos remains uncertain as he progresses through the league’s concussion protocol.

The Colts’ secondary is already dealing with depth concerns, as fellow cornerback Jaylon Jones exited Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury.

With Ward’s status in question, the team may need to rely on its depth to navigate the upcoming game.

Ward, who joined the Colts this offseason on a three-year, $60 million deal, has been a key addition to the defense.

His practice participation throughout the week will provide further clarity on his status for Sunday.

