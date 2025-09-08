The Fix: Mariah Carey Shines at the 2025 VMAs

The Mariah Carey VMAs 2025 performance became the highlight of the night. The Queen of Pop hit the MTV stage for the first time in 20 years and reminded the world why her voice still defines an era.

She opened with her new single “Sugar Sweet” and then flowed into the classics “Fantasy” and “We Belong Together.”The crowd stayed on their feet, singing along to every word. Mariah owned every moment.

Then came a surprise. Ariana Grande stepped out and presented her with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Fans couldn’t believe it was Mariah’s first Moon Person, but the overdue honor made the moment even more powerful.

Mariah also picked up Best R&B Video for “Type Dangerous.” The back-to-back wins proved she continues to shape the sound of R&B while inspiring a new generation of artists.

The night belonged to Mariah Carey. From powerhouse vocals to iconic recognition, she showed that legends don’t fade—they simply step back into the spotlight when the world needs them most.