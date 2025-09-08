The Fix: Indiana Fever Clinch 2025 WNBA Playoff Spot

The Indiana Fever are officially playoff bound! With a big win over the Washington Mystics, the Fever have secured their spot in the 2025 WNBA Playoffs. Guaranteeing fans at least one home game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Right now, the Fever are locked into at least the No. 7 seed. But with a few regular-season games left, they could climb higher in the standings. They are setting the stage for an exciting first-round matchup. Whether it’s Atlanta, Las Vegas, or Phoenix, Indy is ready.

What makes this moment even sweeter is the way the city has rallied around the Fever this season. From sold-out crowds to the electric atmosphere at Gainbridge, fans have made it clear that women’s basketball in Indianapolis is here to stay—and it’s thriving.

Circle your calendars: the Fever’s final home game before the playoffs is set for Tuesday, September 9, 2025, against the Minnesota Lynx. It’s the last chance for fans to see the team in regular-season action before the postseason energy takes over.

The upcoming best-of-three opening series will give Indy the chance to showcase its passion for the game on one of the biggest stages in basketball. And if this season has been any indication, Gainbridge Fieldhouse will be rocking with pride, energy, and championship dreams.

Playoff basketball is back in Indy, and the Fever are ready to make noise.