A look at the new IU Health downtown hospital

Source: IU Health / IU Health

INDIANAPOLIS — The new IU Health downtown hospital is currently under construction.

The 16-story building will combine University and Methodist hospitals.

“For the most part, the exterior of the building is for the majority buttoned up,” VP of Design and Construction Jim Mladucky said.

The new hospital will have a flexible design to accommodate 864 licensed beds.

All rooms will be private to support comfort, safety and recovery.

The rooms will include dedicated spaces for clinicians/caregivers, the patient and family members/support.

The total count is comparable to the current licensed beds at Methodist and University.

“In our current state, we do still have some double occupancy rooms. We’re really excited to move into 864 private rooms,” Chief Nursing Officer Amanda Noth-Matchett said. “This room, the layout is more efficient and effective.”

