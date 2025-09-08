IPS program aims to curb youth violence, call for community’s help

Source: fstop123 / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — A program at Shortridge High School is providing a safe space for teens to hang out and connect after school.

The SHINE project held its first tailgate of the season on Friday.

“Basically, the kids come up with an idea and plan it,” Social Worker Chelsea English said.

SHINE stands for Safety, Health, Inclusion, and Nurturing Environments.

English created the student-led initiative last year.

“I’ve had a few students affected by gun violence. Whether they were victims or someone in their family was a victim, a friend, a close loved one. That has affected me deeply,” she said.

WRTV sat down with Shortridge Junior Darrick Colon, who describes himself as a student leader, a friend and a voice for his peers.

