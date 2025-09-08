Listen Live
Local

Man found shot dead on Indy’s northeast side

Indianapolis police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday night on the city's northeast side.

Published on September 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Crime Scene
Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday night on the city’s northeast side.

IMPD East District officers responded to the 3900 block of Delmont Drive at approximately 10:55 p.m. on following reports of a person shot.

Officers found an adult male inside the residence with gunshot wounds. EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency is assisting with evidence collection, while the Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact cause and manner of death.

The victim’s identity will be released once next-of-kin notification is complete.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Gary Toms at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email Gary.Toms@indy.gov.

Read more from WRTV here

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Mike Epps Hosts Free Community Concert in Indianapolis This Weekend
Entertainment

INTERVIEW: Mike Epps Talks With Karen Vaughn On His Free Community Concert in Indianapolis This Weekend

Amos Brown Boogie Wonderland
Events

Amos Brown Boogie Wonderland

Action Needed | Jay Johnson former WTLC PD and Afternoon Talent
Obituaries

Remembering Super Jay Johnson

MIKE EPPS COMMUNITY CONCERT 2025
Events

MIKE EPPS COMMUNITY CONCERT 2025

2013 Indianapolis 500 - Celebrities Attend Race
10 Items
Entertainment

10 Mike Epps Movies You Must See

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close