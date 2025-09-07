Fever Trounce Mystics, Secure WNBA Playoff Berth

Mitchell Layton

WASHINGTON, D.C.–The Indiana Fever (23-20) earned a playoff berth for the second straight year with a 94-65 victory on Sunday over the Washington Mystics at CareFirst Arena.

At minimum, they will secure at least the seventh seed. After trailing 20-19 at the end of the first quarter, the Fever quickly took the lead in the second quarter, which they would hold onto throughout the rest of the game, thanks to eight points from Shey Peddy to go ahead 45-38 at the halftime break. Peddy would go on to score 13.

Natasha Howard led the Fever with 17 points. By scoring 10 points, Kelsey Mitchell set a new WNBA record for the most double-digit scoring games in a single season, recording her 40th of the year with one game remaining, passing a record set by Breanna Stewart in 2023.

Aliyah Boston finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds to earn her 17th double-double of the season and 41st of her career.

Indiana led by 33 points in the victory.

The Fever play the Minnesota Lynx Tuesday night at 7:30. You can hear the game on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

