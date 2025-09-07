Source: Courtesy / ASCAP

Cardi B Accepts ASCAP Voice Of the Culture Award

Cardi B’s recent ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award sparked a conversation about collaboration and authenticity in the hip-hop industry. In her acceptance speech, Cardi B emphasized the importance of teamwork in creating music, challenging the notion that authenticity is solely based on individual songwriting. Collaboration is essential in modern music, with artists like Drake working with teams of writers and producers to create hit songs. The focus is shifting towards the impact of the music on the audience, emphasizing emotional connections over individual egos. The future of hip-hop will likely involve more collaboration and innovative approaches to music creation as technology advances. Source: https://www.newsy-today.com/cardi-b-accepts-ascap-voice-of-the-culture-award