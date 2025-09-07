Listen Live
Music

Cardi B Accepts ASCAP Voice Of The Culture Award

Published on September 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Cardi B ASCAP Headshot
Source: Courtesy / ASCAP

Cardi B Accepts ASCAP Voice Of the Culture Award

Cardi B’s recent ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award sparked a conversation about collaboration and authenticity in the hip-hop industry. In her acceptance speech, Cardi B emphasized the importance of teamwork in creating music, challenging the notion that authenticity is solely based on individual songwriting. Collaboration is essential in modern music, with artists like Drake working with teams of writers and producers to create hit songs. The focus is shifting towards the impact of the music on the audience, emphasizing emotional connections over individual egos. The future of hip-hop will likely involve more collaboration and innovative approaches to music creation as technology advances. Source: https://www.newsy-today.com/cardi-b-accepts-ascap-voice-of-the-culture-award

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Mike Epps Hosts Free Community Concert in Indianapolis This Weekend
Entertainment

INTERVIEW: Mike Epps Talks With Karen Vaughn On His Free Community Concert in Indianapolis This Weekend

Action Needed | Jay Johnson former WTLC PD and Afternoon Talent
Obituaries

Remembering Super Jay Johnson

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

MIKE EPPS COMMUNITY CONCERT 2025
Events

MIKE EPPS COMMUNITY CONCERT 2025

Amos Brown Boogie Wonderland
Events

Amos Brown Boogie Wonderland

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close