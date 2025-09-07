Sheryl Lee Ralph Reveals What She Wants Her Legacy to Be
Sheryl Lee Ralph reflects on her 40-year career in Hollywood and the legacy she hopes to leave, emphasizing the importance of family. The actress, known for her roles in Abbott Elementary and Moesha, credits her children as her greatest legacy and draws inspiration from a conversation with Cicely Tyson. Ralph’s son, Etienne, and daughter, Ivy Coco, have followed in her footsteps, with Etienne becoming an actor and Ivy Coco a celebrity stylist. Ralph, who is thriving after 50, emphasizes the importance of prioritizing health and wellness. She has partnered with GSK on the THRIVE@50+ campaign to raise awareness about health challenges like shingles, inspired by her grandmother’s experience with the illness. Source: https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/sheryl-lee-ralph-legacy-it-isnt-just-about-my-work/
Remembering Super Jay Johnson
Biographer Claims Trump Said Prominent Black Women Who Oppose Him Are All The Same ‘Fat Black Women’
Rickey Smiley Excites Indy With Grits & Grooves Brunch And Karaoke Live (RECAP)
CareSource Adopt a Classroom
INTERVIEW: Mike Epps Talks With Karen Vaughn On His Free Community Concert in Indianapolis This Weekend
John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist
Contact 106.7 WTLC
Indy Oil Spill Shuts Down Busy West Side Intersection