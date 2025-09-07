Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Sheryl Lee Ralph Reveals What She Wants Her Legacy to Be

Sheryl Lee Ralph reflects on her 40-year career in Hollywood and the legacy she hopes to leave, emphasizing the importance of family. The actress, known for her roles in Abbott Elementary and Moesha, credits her children as her greatest legacy and draws inspiration from a conversation with Cicely Tyson. Ralph’s son, Etienne, and daughter, Ivy Coco, have followed in her footsteps, with Etienne becoming an actor and Ivy Coco a celebrity stylist. Ralph, who is thriving after 50, emphasizes the importance of prioritizing health and wellness. She has partnered with GSK on the THRIVE@50+ campaign to raise awareness about health challenges like shingles, inspired by her grandmother’s experience with the illness. Source: https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/sheryl-lee-ralph-legacy-it-isnt-just-about-my-work/