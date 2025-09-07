Listen Live
Music

Childish Gambino previews new music with song ft. Ravyn Lenae

Published on September 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Donald Glover Presents
Source: Ibra Ake / Courtesy RCA Records

Childish Gambino previews new music with song ft. Ravyn Lenae

Donald Glover’s alter-ego Childish Gambino teased his return with a new song featuring Ravyn Lenae on ‘Gilga Radio.’ This collaboration marks Gambino’s first release since announcing his retirement in 2024. Lenae and Childish Gambino previously worked together on the song “One Wish” from Lenae’s album Bird’s Eye. The last music released under the Childish Gambino name included hits like “Lithonia,” “In The Night,” and “Cruisin.” Fans can listen to the new song on the platform. Source: https://www.wmix94.com/2025/09/05/childish-gambino-previews-new-music-with-song-ft-ravyn-lenae/

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Mike Epps Hosts Free Community Concert in Indianapolis This Weekend
Entertainment

INTERVIEW: Mike Epps Talks With Karen Vaughn On His Free Community Concert in Indianapolis This Weekend

Action Needed | Jay Johnson former WTLC PD and Afternoon Talent
Obituaries

Remembering Super Jay Johnson

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

MIKE EPPS COMMUNITY CONCERT 2025
Events

MIKE EPPS COMMUNITY CONCERT 2025

Amos Brown Boogie Wonderland
Events

Amos Brown Boogie Wonderland

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close