Childish Gambino previews new music with song ft. Ravyn Lenae

Donald Glover’s alter-ego Childish Gambino teased his return with a new song featuring Ravyn Lenae on ‘Gilga Radio.’ This collaboration marks Gambino’s first release since announcing his retirement in 2024. Lenae and Childish Gambino previously worked together on the song “One Wish” from Lenae’s album Bird’s Eye. The last music released under the Childish Gambino name included hits like “Lithonia,” “In The Night,” and “Cruisin.” Fans can listen to the new song on the platform. Source: https://www.wmix94.com/2025/09/05/childish-gambino-previews-new-music-with-song-ft-ravyn-lenae/