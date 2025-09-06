Fever Inch Closer to Playoff Berth with Win Over Chicago

Justin Casterline

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indiana Fever (22-20) were propelled by a hot start to defeat the Chicago Sky (10-31) Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse 97-77.

The win keeps the Fever in WNBA playoff contention. They need to win just one of their two remaining games to get a playoff spot.

Indiana led 31-15 after the first quarter thanks to making 10 of their first 14 shots. They would go on to lead by as many as 21.

Chicago went on to turn the ball over 24 times, which led to 28 Fever points.

Five players for Indiana scored in double figures. They were led by Kelsey Mitchell with 20 points and eight assists. That was followed by Natasha Howard (18 points, 7 rebounds), Odyssey Sims (13 points), Aliyah Boston (11 points), and Aerial Powers (10 points).

Michaela Onyenwere and Kamilla Cardoso each had 18 points to lead Chicago.

Indiana went 5-0 against Chicago this season, winning by an average of 24 points.

The Fever’s second to last game is Sunday at 3 pm against the Washington Mystics (16-26). You can hear the game on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

