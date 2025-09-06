Listen Live
Local

Fever Inch Closer to Playoff Berth with Win Over Chicago

Published on September 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Chicago Sky v Indiana Fever
Justin Casterline

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indiana Fever (22-20) were propelled by a hot start to defeat the Chicago Sky (10-31) Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse 97-77.

The win keeps the Fever in WNBA playoff contention. They need to win just one of their two remaining games to get a playoff spot.

Related Stories

Indiana led 31-15 after the first quarter thanks to making 10 of their first 14 shots. They would go on to lead by as many as 21.

Chicago went on to turn the ball over 24 times, which led to 28 Fever points.

Five players for Indiana scored in double figures. They were led by Kelsey Mitchell with 20 points and eight assists. That was followed by Natasha Howard (18 points, 7 rebounds), Odyssey Sims (13 points), Aliyah Boston (11 points), and Aerial Powers (10 points).

Michaela Onyenwere and Kamilla Cardoso each had 18 points to lead Chicago.

Indiana went 5-0 against Chicago this season, winning by an average of 24 points.

The Fever’s second to last game is Sunday at 3 pm against the Washington Mystics (16-26). You can hear the game on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

Fever Inch Closer to Playoff Berth with Win Over Chicago  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Eskenazi Suicide Prevention 2025 Header
Events

Suicide Prevention Awareness Month with Eskenazi Health

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - April 08, 2024
8 Items
All News

Mike Epps Hosted the Free Community Concert 2025 (RECAP)

27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

Mike Epps Hosts Free Community Concert in Indianapolis This Weekend
Entertainment

INTERVIEW: Mike Epps Talks With Karen Vaughn On His Free Community Concert in Indianapolis This Weekend

Stop The music - Hot WTLC Happening on September 10th
Events

Stop The Music – Brought to you by Eskenazi Health

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close