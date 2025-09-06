Listen Live
Indianapolis Man Sentenced to 65 Years for 2023 Murder

Indianapolis Man Sentenced to 65 Years for 2023 Murder at Auto Shop

51-year-old Michael Coleman was convicted by a jury last month in the August 2023 murder of 47-year-old Sunny Gilbert.

Published on September 6, 2025

Michael Coleman
Michael Coleman (IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 65 years in prison for a murder two years ago at an auto parts store.

The fatal shooting happened on Aug. 19, 2023, at Wale’s Audio, located near the intersection of Hillside Avenue and East 38th Street, just west of North Keystone Avenue.

The victim, 47-year-old Sunny Gilbert, was able to identify the man who shot him before he succumbed to his injuries. Police then tracked a vehicle belonging to 51-year-old Michael Coleman in Anderson. He was arrested there.

Video footage from the auto shop also showed Coleman shooting Gilbert and then running away.

“With the victim’s powerful last words identifying the defendant as the shooter, our prosecutors were able to pursue justice on his behalf, convict Coleman and secure this considerable sentence,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement released Friday.

Coleman was convicted last month after a three-day trial.

