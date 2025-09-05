INTERVIEW: Mike Epps Talks With Karen Vaughn On His Free Community Concert in Indianapolis This Weekend

Indianapolis’ own Mike Epps is back to give back! The comedy legend and hometown hero is hosting his Second Annual Free Community Concert this Saturday, September 6, at Washington Park. The event, which kicks off at 12 PM, promises a day of music, fun, and community connection.

In a recent interview with WTLC, Epps shared his excitement about bringing the city together for another year. “This is about giving back to my city, my family, and my friends,” Epps said. “We’re all one city, and this is a chance to celebrate that.”

What to Expect

The concert lineup is packed with talent, including performances by Zapp, Carl Thomas, John B, Michel’le, and even Shirley Murdock. But the event is more than just music—it’s a full day of activities for the whole family:

Health Zone : Sponsored by the Marion County Health Department, attendees can access free health screenings, including prostate exams, physicals for kids, and immunizations.

: Sponsored by the Marion County Health Department, attendees can access free health screenings, including prostate exams, physicals for kids, and immunizations. Youth Zone : Sponsored by the Indianapolis Colts, this area features bounce houses, face painting, a game truck, and more. Parents can even drop off kids aged 5-12 in a supervised, gated area from 12 PM to 4 PM.

: Sponsored by the Indianapolis Colts, this area features bounce houses, face painting, a game truck, and more. Parents can even drop off kids aged 5-12 in a supervised, gated area from 12 PM to 4 PM. Food and Vendors: With over 50 food trucks and vendors, there’s something for everyone, from vegan options to classic barbecue.

A Focus on Unity and Safety

Epps emphasized the importance of creating a safe and welcoming environment for all. “When the city is having fun, crime is down, and people are happy,” he said. Security will be provided by IMPD and community organizations, ensuring a family-friendly atmosphere.

To make the event accessible, a free park-and-ride service is available at three locations: KIPP Indy on 30th Street, Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church on 38th Street, and the Edna Martin Center on Keystone Avenue. Handicap parking and golf cart shuttles will also be provided for seniors and those with mobility challenges.

A Celebration of Community

Epps sees this event as more than just a concert—it’s a way to uplift Indianapolis. “This is not just an east side thing—it’s a city reunion,” he said. “We’re here to have a good time, bring people together, and show love for Indianapolis.”

The event is free and open to the public, but attendees are encouraged to arrive early as streets around Washington Park will be closed. Bring your chairs, coolers (no glass containers), and fans, and get ready for a day of music, laughter, and community pride.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to celebrate Indianapolis with one of its brightest stars. The park opens at 12 PM on Saturday, September 6, at Washington Park. Let’s come together and make it a day to remember!