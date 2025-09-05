Fever Break Ground on $78 Million Sports Performance Center
Indy Fever Break Ground on $78 Million Sports Performance Center
The Indiana Fever are making headlines off the court with a major investment in their future. The team just broke ground on the Indiana Fever Sports Performance Center, a brand-new facility that will transform women’s basketball in the city.
Set to open before the 2027 season, the $78 million center will span 108,000 square feet. It promises more than just courts and workout space. The building will include therapy treatment areas, a full kitchen, a salon, and even childcare, creating a holistic environment for athletes to thrive.
The Indiana Fever Sports Performance Center is not just about basketball. It symbolizes a commitment to player wellness, development, and community presence. This forward-thinking move ensures the Fever remain leaders in advancing opportunities for women athletes.
At the same time, fans continue to rally behind Caitlin Clark, who has been ruled out for the rest of this season. Her dynamic energy has already left a mark, and her return will be one of the most anticipated moments in Fever history.
For now, the groundbreaking marks a new chapter. The Fever are building more than a facility. They are building a legacy for Indiana sports.
With the combination of state-of-the-art resources and a passionate fan base, the future looks brighter than ever for women’s basketball in Indianapolis.
-
Remembering Super Jay Johnson
-
Biographer Claims Trump Said Prominent Black Women Who Oppose Him Are All The Same ‘Fat Black Women’
-
Rickey Smiley Excites Indy With Grits & Grooves Brunch And Karaoke Live (RECAP)
-
CareSource Adopt a Classroom
-
John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist
-
Contact 106.7 WTLC
-
Indy Oil Spill Shuts Down Busy West Side Intersection
-
Karen Vaughn - 106.7 WTLC