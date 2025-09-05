Indy Fever Break Ground on $78 Million Sports Performance Center

The Indiana Fever are making headlines off the court with a major investment in their future. The team just broke ground on the Indiana Fever Sports Performance Center, a brand-new facility that will transform women’s basketball in the city.

Set to open before the 2027 season, the $78 million center will span 108,000 square feet. It promises more than just courts and workout space. The building will include therapy treatment areas, a full kitchen, a salon, and even childcare, creating a holistic environment for athletes to thrive.

The Indiana Fever Sports Performance Center is not just about basketball. It symbolizes a commitment to player wellness, development, and community presence. This forward-thinking move ensures the Fever remain leaders in advancing opportunities for women athletes.

Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

At the same time, fans continue to rally behind Caitlin Clark, who has been ruled out for the rest of this season. Her dynamic energy has already left a mark, and her return will be one of the most anticipated moments in Fever history.

For now, the groundbreaking marks a new chapter. The Fever are building more than a facility. They are building a legacy for Indiana sports.

With the combination of state-of-the-art resources and a passionate fan base, the future looks brighter than ever for women’s basketball in Indianapolis.