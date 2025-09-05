Listen Live
Entertainment

Fever Break Ground on $78 Million Sports Performance Center

Indy Fever Break Ground on $78 Million Sports Performance Center

Published on September 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

The Indiana Fever are making headlines off the court with a major investment in their future. The team just broke ground on the Indiana Fever Sports Performance Center, a brand-new facility that will transform women’s basketball in the city.

Set to open before the 2027 season, the $78 million center will span 108,000 square feet. It promises more than just courts and workout space. The building will include therapy treatment areas, a full kitchen, a salon, and even childcare, creating a holistic environment for athletes to thrive.

The Indiana Fever Sports Performance Center is not just about basketball. It symbolizes a commitment to player wellness, development, and community presence. This forward-thinking move ensures the Fever remain leaders in advancing opportunities for women athletes.

Indiana Fever
Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

At the same time, fans continue to rally behind Caitlin Clark, who has been ruled out for the rest of this season. Her dynamic energy has already left a mark, and her return will be one of the most anticipated moments in Fever history.

For now, the groundbreaking marks a new chapter. The Fever are building more than a facility. They are building a legacy for Indiana sports.

With the combination of state-of-the-art resources and a passionate fan base, the future looks brighter than ever for women’s basketball in Indianapolis.

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Action Needed | Jay Johnson former WTLC PD and Afternoon Talent
Obituaries

Remembering Super Jay Johnson

Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Amos Brown Boogie Wonderland
Events

Amos Brown Boogie Wonderland

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close