New family center helps mothers in recovery stay with their children

A new family center on the west side of Indianapolis is providing hope for mothers in recovery by allowing them to stay with their children while receiving treatment for substance use disorders.

Published on September 5, 2025

Volunteers of America Ohio and Indiana and Seeds of Hope cut the ribbon Thursday on the Marvetta and Anthony Grimes Family Center on South Mickley Avenue. The facility includes 36 two- and three-bedroom apartments across two buildings, along with a daycare, preschool and free medical clinic all under one roof.

Volunteers of America Ohio and Indiana and Seeds of Hope cut the ribbon Thursday on the Marvetta and Anthony Grimes Family Center on South Mickley Avenue. The facility includes 36 two- and three-bedroom apartments across two buildings, along with a daycare, preschool and free medical clinic all under one roof.

“For so many years, women have had to choose between their recovery and being a mom, and that’s impossible,” said Patricia Vandervort, Seeds of Hope executive director. “Speaking from personal experience, that kept me in my addiction. I didn’t have a safe place to bring my children and get help.”

Vandervort once walked through the doors as a resident at Seeds of Hope and now leads the recovery campus that changed her life.

Casey Chambers is one of the mothers waiting to move into the new buildings with her daughter. She’s currently a resident in the main house and recently celebrated four months of sobriety.

“It’s 100% the change I needed. I just celebrated four months. I have not had that in many, many years. It’s one thing to be clean and sober, it’s another thing to be in recovery,” Chambers said.

Read more from WRTV here

