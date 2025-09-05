Caitlin Clark ruled out for the rest of 2025 WNBA season

Source: Indiana Fever / INDIANA FEVER

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season. The team made the announcement Thursday night, moments after Clark posted a statement on X.

Clark has been sidelined since suffering a right groin injury on July 15. The Fever says she also suffered a bone bruise during the recovery process.

“Caitlin has worked so hard throughout this time, doing everything possible to recover and return to the court but, ultimately, time is not on our side,” said Indiana Fever COO and GM Amber Cox. “While we will continue working with Caitlin and provide her with every resource we have available, there is not enough time left in our season for her to safely return, and her long-term health and well-being remains our top priority.”

Clark, a two-time All-Star, was named 2024 WNBA rookie of the year. She appeared in 13 games during the 2025 regular season, averaging 16.5 points per game. Clark also helped lead the team to the 2025 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup title.

