Powerball Jackpot Jumps to $1.7 Billion

INDIANAPOLIS — The Powerball jackpot for Saturday has climbed to an estimated $1.7 billion, making it the third-largest in U.S. history, but players in Indiana continuing to play and win.

The Hoosier lottery announced that three separate tickets worth $50,000 were sold in Indiana for Wednesday night’s drawing. Two of the winning tickets were for Powerball, while a third included the Double Play option.

The winning Powerball tickets were purchased at:

A Speedway gas station in Crawfordsville (Lafayette Road)

A Speedway gas station in Knightstown (West Main Street)

The winning Powerball with Double Play ticket was purchased at a Circle K in Fishers on East 96th Street.

Wednesday night’s winning Powerball numbers were 3-16-29-61-69, with the Powerball being 22. The winning Double Play numbers were 7-32-39-50-61, with the Powerball being 4.

The massive jackpot, which will be drawn again on Saturday, is the result of a record-breaking streak of 41 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The previous record for most consecutive drawings was set in April 2024, when a $1.326 billion jackpot was won in Oregon.

The Hoosier Lottery is advising winners to secure their tickets and contact customer service at 1-800-955-6886.

