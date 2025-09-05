Christian Petersen

INDIANAPOLIS–Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark announced on Thursday night that she will miss the rest of the 2025 season.

Clark has not played in a game since July 15. Three different muscle injuries have forced her to miss the bulk of the season. She’s only played in 13 games. She averaged 16.5 points, 8.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game this season, while helping lead the team to the 2025 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup title.

Prior to this, Clark had never missed a game in her collegiate career at Iowa or her first year in the WNBA.

The Fever have three games left in the regular season. They are in contention for the WNBA playoffs. Eight teams make the postseason and the Fever are currently battling with Golden State, Seattle, and Los Angeles for one of the three remaining playoff spots.

“Caitlin has worked so hard throughout this time, doing everything possible to recover and return to the court but, ultimately, time is not on our side,” said Indiana Fever COO and GM Amber Cox. “While we will continue working with Caitlin and provide her with every resource we have available, there is not enough time left in our season for her to safely return, and her long-term health and well-being remains our top priority. We are looking forward to having her back at full strength to start the 2026 season.”

Fever Guard Caitlin Clark Ruled Out for Rest of Season was originally published on wibc.com