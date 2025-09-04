Tamron Hall Show Returns With A Brand-New Season

The wait is over. The Tamron Hall Show is back with a brand-new season, promising its signature blend of celebrity interviews and real-life stories that leave audiences both entertained and inspired.

Tamron Hall, an Emmy-winning host, has built her daytime talk show into a space where powerful conversations and heartwarming stories thrive. Fans can expect the same mix of star power and authenticity that has made the show a favorite since its debut.

The Tamron Hall Show new season officially kicks off on Monday, September 8. Viewers should set their DVRs now because this season promises to deliver even more of the unforgettable moments that keep audiences tuning in.

Tamron shared her gratitude in advance of the premiere, thanking her loyal audience as well as her partners at ABC and Disney. Her heartfelt message made it clear she sees the show’s success as a shared journey with her viewers.

This season will continue spotlighting today’s biggest celebrities while giving a platform to everyday people with remarkable stories. From exclusive interviews to conversations that touch the heart, Tamron remains committed to creating a daytime talk show that celebrates life in all its forms.

The Tamron Hall Show new season reflects her mission to blend entertainment with substance. Each episode offers a chance to laugh, reflect, and connect.

As Tamron herself says, she is grateful for the opportunity to continue this journey. With her warmth, charisma, and fearless curiosity, there is no doubt the show will remain one of the highlights of daytime television.

Season premiere airs Monday, September 8.