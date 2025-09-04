Paris Jackson Denies Supporting Michael Jackson Biopic

Paris Jackson is setting the record straight about her role in the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic. The actress and musician recently responded to headlines claiming she supported the project, and her message was crystal clear.

The conversation started when actor Colman Domingo, who portrays Joe Jackson in the film, shared that Paris and her brother Prince were supportive. But Paris Jackson quickly shut down that narrative. While sitting under a hairdryer, she posted on Instagram that her involvement was limited to offering feedback on an early draft of the script.

Beyond that, she made it clear she has no ties to the project. Her statement gained traction instantly, with fans applauding her for clarifying her position.

The Paris Jackson Michael Jackson biopic buzz has only intensified as the film approaches its 2026 release. Jaafar Jackson, Michael’s nephew, will step into the role of the King of Pop, adding even more weight to the project. With a story this personal, expectations remain sky-high.

Paris ended her message with a subtle reminder. While she will not be involved further, the world is watching closely. She hinted that social media will have plenty to say if the film does not honor her father’s legacy properly.

For now, fans await the first look at the production while Paris continues her own creative work. Her honesty keeps the focus on accuracy and respect, especially when it comes to telling her father’s story.

The film may be years away, but the conversations around it are already loud.