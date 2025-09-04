Listen Live
Local

Fishers scraps roundabout plans at 116th and Allisonville

Updated traffic study shows intersection upgrades, not a roundabout, are needed to address congestion concerns.

Published on September 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Driver Steers Vehicle Through Busy Parking Lot Under Bright Daylight in Urban Setting
Source: ANATOLii SAVITSKii / Getty

FISHERS — The city of Fishers is pulling the plug on plans for a new roundabout at 116th Street and Allisonville Road.

City officials said updated traffic studies showed the intersection does not need a roundabout. Instead, crews will lengthen left-turn lanes to improve traffic flow.

“What we’ve seen is just a shift in traffic flows throughout Fishers,” city spokesperson Ashley Elrod said.

“We re-studied that intersection, and what that study ended up telling us was that we didn’t really need to redo the intersection.”

Elrod said the changes should keep traffic moving for some time.

“Our models show that they should accommodate the traffic flows for that area for at least the next 10 years,” she said.

The decision comes as drivers continue to adjust to a new roundabout at 96th Street and Allisonville Road, an intersection that has caused confusion and congestion for months.

“It’s a headache, to say the least,” Kyle Plough said.

Another driver said the problem is not the roundabouts themselves but how people use them.

“Yeah, it’s a congested area roundabout. I mean, they’re good when people know how to use them, but not everybody knows how to use them.”

Some residents believed the struggles at 96th and Allisonville played a role in canceling the 116th Street project, but the city said traffic studies were the deciding factor.

For drivers, the news comes as a relief.

“I think we have enough roundabouts, but I like to keep the movement,” Raymond, a driver from Noblesville shared.

Read more from WRTV here

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close