Fishers scraps roundabout plans at 116th and Allisonville

FISHERS — The city of Fishers is pulling the plug on plans for a new roundabout at 116th Street and Allisonville Road.

City officials said updated traffic studies showed the intersection does not need a roundabout. Instead, crews will lengthen left-turn lanes to improve traffic flow.

“What we’ve seen is just a shift in traffic flows throughout Fishers,” city spokesperson Ashley Elrod said.

“We re-studied that intersection, and what that study ended up telling us was that we didn’t really need to redo the intersection.”

Elrod said the changes should keep traffic moving for some time.

“Our models show that they should accommodate the traffic flows for that area for at least the next 10 years,” she said.

The decision comes as drivers continue to adjust to a new roundabout at 96th Street and Allisonville Road, an intersection that has caused confusion and congestion for months.

“It’s a headache, to say the least,” Kyle Plough said.

Another driver said the problem is not the roundabouts themselves but how people use them.

“Yeah, it’s a congested area roundabout. I mean, they’re good when people know how to use them, but not everybody knows how to use them.”

Some residents believed the struggles at 96th and Allisonville played a role in canceling the 116th Street project, but the city said traffic studies were the deciding factor.

For drivers, the news comes as a relief.

“I think we have enough roundabouts, but I like to keep the movement,” Raymond, a driver from Noblesville shared.

