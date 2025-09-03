Drake Finally Addresses The Plastic Surgery Rumor, “They Call Me BBL Drizzy”

Source: Mike Marsland/WireImage / Mike Marsland/WireImage

Drake has been the center of plenty of wild rumors, but one of the longest-running is whether his abs are the result of the gym or the doctor’s office.

The chatter really picked up steam again during his feud with Kendrick Lamar. On “euphoria” back in April 2024, Kendrick took a jab at Drake’s stomach, and a month later on “Meet The Grahams” he doubled down, basically suggesting Champagne Papi was faking the six-pack life.

But truthfully, this isn’t new. Even in 2019, Drake was clapping back at the same kind of accusations. When DJ Carnage left a comment on his IG saying he “got fake ab surgery in Colombia,” Drake shut him down with a sarcastic reply, treating it like a joke rather than a scandal. Fast forward to September 2nd, 2025, and the rumors have gotten so loud that Drake finally spoke on them during Bobbi Althoff’s Not This Again podcast.

When asked directly about the alleged ab surgery, he flat-out denied it. Then, in true Drake fashion, he added some comedy: “People also say I got a BBL. They call me BBL Drizzy.” The nickname started as a meme, then made its way into Megan Thee Stallion’s “HISS” and even Metro Boomin’s parody diss track “BBL Drizzy,” which only added fuel to the fire.

Of course, Drake didn’t help his case when he posted a very sharp shirtless selfie this summer. Fans immediately flooded the comments accusing him of either surgery or Photoshop. On the podcast, he finally admitted the truth — not surgery, but a little Facetune magic. “I came from the gym, I was sweaty in that pic,” he said, before confessing he might’ve “hit the detail tool too hard.”

So no, Drake hasn’t been under the knife — but he has been guilty of playing with filters. At the end of the day, he seems to be taking it all in stride. If nothing else, the man knows how to laugh at himself… even if the internet insists on calling him “BBL Drizzy.”

Drake Finally Addresses The Plastic Surgery Rumor, “They Call Me BBL Drizzy” was originally published on hiphopwired.com