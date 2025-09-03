Listen Live
Tax Break Approved for Michigan City Data Center Project

For now, questions remain about when construction will begin and who’s officially behind the project.

Published on September 3, 2025

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Indiana Statehouse
Source: PHOTO: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind — A big crowd turned out Tuesday night to talk about a plan to turn the old Federal Mogul building into a data center. The meeting lasted more than five hours, and some people had to sit in overflow rooms.

The city approved a 10-year tax break for the project, but the company behind it hasn’t been named yet. Developers say it’s a major U.S. firm and estimate the city could get about $1.5 million a year in tax revenue once the abatement ends.

People had strong opinions. Some support the idea, hoping it brings construction jobs and long-term investment. Others are worried about water usage, environmental impact, and whether the tax break is worth it.

Not everyone who signed up to speak got the chance, but many made their views clear.

Developers say the company wants to be a good neighbor and is more than capable of covering its share of taxes and utility costs. For now, questions remain about when construction will begin and who’s officially behind the project.

