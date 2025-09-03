Five Things Making Your House Stink (and How to Fix Them)

Sometimes it’s not the big messes that throw us off—it’s the little hidden culprits. A professional cleaner named Angie recently went viral on TikTok after breaking down five things making your house stink that many of us overlook. And let me tell you, her list is a game changer.

First up: those shoes parked by the front door. Even if they look innocent, they can carry odors. Angie suggests a simple fix—use a good shoe spray and rotate them often. Next, ditch the fabric bath mats. They soak up moisture and can harbor mold. Instead, invest in a sleek stone bath mat that dries quickly and keeps things fresh.

Dog owners, listen up. That cozy dog bed? It needs more frequent washing than you think. Then there’s the rubbish bin. Wiping it down thoroughly can prevent lingering smells that air freshener just can’t cover. Finally, don’t forget about cloth chairs—they hold onto odors. A quick mist with fabric or room spray can revive them instantly.

What I love most about this advice is its simplicity. These are small switches that keep your home welcoming and low-maintenance. Angie even shared bonus tips: rounded sinks, patterned tiles, and easy-to-clean appliances make daily upkeep so much smoother.

The takeaway? Freshness is in the details. Tackling these five things making your house stink could be the secret to a home that feels as inviting as it looks.

Source: https://www.express.co.uk/life-style/property/2102948/i-m-professional-cleaner-six-things-make-your-house-stink

