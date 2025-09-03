Indy Boys & Girls Clubs extend hours to combat teen violence

Source: K975 staff / K975 Staff

INDIANAPOLIS — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis are launching their 132nd year of violence reduction programming with extended hours and free registration for teens as the new school year begins.

The five clubs in the community provide safe spaces for children during critical after-school hours, with an increased focus on teenagers due to recent violence in Indianapolis and students returning to school.

“I’m not over exaggerating, we know, we recognize that we really do save young folks’ lives. They’re not out getting in trouble, they’re coming into a safe place where there’s an adult that’s there to assist them with whatever is going on in their lives,” said Maggie A Lewis, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis.

The clubs are extending weekday hours until 9 p.m. for teens and waiving registration fees to provide more support during this critical time.

Every day after school, Eddison Kirk looks forward to coming to the Wheeler Dowe Boys and Girls Club.

“There’s a lot of people who can help support you, and there’s a lot of people that you can make friends with, and there’s a lot of kind people here. They’re really healthy relationships. I know that my friends can help me when I’m feeling sad or mad or I need to calm down,” Kirk said.

