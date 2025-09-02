Listen Live
Local

Fatal Crash in Wayne County Claims One Life, Injures Two

Published on September 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Wayne County Crash
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — Wayne County deputies say one person is dead, and two people are injured after a crash in Wayne County.

It happened around 5:00 Monday evening at the intersection of North U.S. 35 and Sycamore Street in Williamsburg.

71-year-old Joseph Riggs from Economy, Indiana was driving a truck pulling a trailer, and 43-year-old Shane Johnson was driving a motorcycle with 41-year-old Kelly Rick as a passenger. Both were from Ottawa, Illinois. The motorcycle was following the truck.

Related Stories

When the motorcycle tried to pass the truck in a no-passing zone, the truck started to turn west onto Sycamore Street. That’s when the motorcycle struck the trailer.

Rick died at the scene, and Johnson and Riggs were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say they are investigating the crash and are waiting on the results of toxicology tests.

Fatal Crash in Wayne County Claims One Life, Injures Two  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

Karen Vaughn wtlc 2019
Celebrity

Karen Vaughn – 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close