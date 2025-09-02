Source: Xilla Valentine / XV

Dwayne Johnson, Oscar contender? Buzz at Venice Film Festival

Dwayne Johnson received a standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival for his performance in “The Smashing Machine,” where he plays Mark Kerr. The audience chanted and cheered during the emotional moment, with the film’s director, Benny Safdie, joining in the celebration. Johnson’s transformation for the role, which required prosthetics, impressed viewers, and he expressed a desire to explore more meaningful and challenging roles in his career. “The Smashing Machine” marks Safdie’s solo feature directorial debut and reunites him with Emily Blunt, who also stars in the film. Source: https://variety.com/2025/film/festivals/the-rock-venice-smashing-machine-premiere-standing-ovation-1236493253/