IndyGo announces two Washington St closures for Blue Line Construction

Source: Station Provided / RTV6

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo will close portions of Washington Street starting Tuesday, September 2, as construction continues on the Blue Line Bus Rapid Transit project.

The first closure will affect Washington Street from Belmont Avenue to Harding Street for approximately six months. One eastbound lane will remain open to maintain local access to residences and businesses. The closure is necessary to construct new storm sewer trunk lines.

The second closure at Washington Street and Sherman Drive will be a full intersection closure lasting two weeks. Citizens Energy Group will relocate utilities during this period.

Both closures are scheduled to begin on or after September 2.

The Blue Line will run 24 miles, connecting Indianapolis International Airport to the Town of Cumberland via downtown Indianapolis along I-70, Holt Road and Washington Street. The line is scheduled to open in 2028.

Detours for Belmont to Harding Closure:

Westbound motorists will detour using Harding Street, I-70 and Holt Road

Route 8 will detour using North White River Parkway, Michigan Street and Belmont Avenue

Westbound bus stops between Belmont Avenue and Harding Street will be closed

Temporary stops will be placed near Washington and Harding streets, and Washington Street and Belmont Avenue

Detours for Washington and Sherman Intersection:

Westbound traffic diverted at Emerson Avenue

Eastbound traffic detours at Southeastern Avenue

Route 8 will detour using Ewing Street, Sherman Drive, English Avenue and Emerson Avenue

Route 26 will also detour using Ewing Street and Sherman Drive

Multiple bus stops will be closed with temporary stops at Gale and Washington streets, and Julian and Emerson avenues

