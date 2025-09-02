IMPD seek information after infant found dead at Brookside Park

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department child abuse detectives are asking for the public’s help with information after an infant was found dead at a local park Monday afternoon.

Police said around 3 p.m. officers responded to Brookside Park on the East side after a passerby discovered the baby.

According to IMPD, The infant was located in the wood line near 3500 Brookside Parkway South Drive.

Detectives believe the infant was less than a day old.

The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services agency responded to document and collect evidence.

Anyone with information they believe is relevant to this investigation is asked to contact IMPD Child Abuse Detective Robert Burns at Robert.Burns@indy.gov or 317-765-6096. Alternatively, they can contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

