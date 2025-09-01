Listen Live
2 Lafayette Teenagers in Critical Condition From Rollover Crash

2 Lafayette Teenagers in Critical Condition From Rollover Crash Sunday

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office said one of the two 19-year-olds in a truck that rolled multiple times Sunday afternoon became trapped.

Published on September 1, 2025

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two teenagers from Lafayette were seriously injured after being involved in a rollover crash Sunday afternoon in Clinton County.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on U.S. 52 and County Road 880 West just after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Deputies said a 19-year-old was driving a blue 2010 Ford F-250, heading eastbound on U.S. 52. As the vehicle approached the county road, it crossed the median and rolled multiple times before coming to a stop upside down in a ditch.

According to the sheriff’s office, a passenger in the vehicle, also 19, was trapped in the vehicle.

Both teenagers were taken to area hospitals in critical condition.

