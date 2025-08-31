Listen Live
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

Published on August 31, 2025

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 13, 2024
Source: Robert Kamau/GC Images / Robert Kamau/GC Images

Ciara Says She’d Be All in on Hosting ‘Love Island’

Ciara expressed her willingness to bring her matchmaking skills to Love Island, saying she would be like a mother figure to the contestants. She admitted to being a big fan of the show and enjoys the drama it brings. Ciara also mentioned that her husband, Russell Wilson, is supportive and even films her performances to capture the best angles. With their strong relationship as an example, having the Wilsons on Love Island could potentially lead to more genuine connections and less drama. Source: https://www.bet.com/article/vnr9iv/ciara-says-shed-be-all-in-on-hosting-love-island

