Person Killed After Being Hit by Vehicle
INDIANAPOLIS — A person was killed after they were hit by a car early Sunday on the southeast side of Indianapolis, say police.
Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say it happened on U.S. 31 South, near a Rural King, before 1:45 a.m.
The victim has not been identified. Police are investigating.
