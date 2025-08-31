Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was killed after they were hit by a car early Sunday on the southeast side of Indianapolis, say police.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say it happened on U.S. 31 South, near a Rural King, before 1:45 a.m.

The victim has not been identified. Police are investigating.

Person Killed After Being Hit by Vehicle was originally published on wibc.com