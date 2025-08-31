Listen Live
Local

Person Killed After Being Hit by Vehicle

Published on August 31, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Police Lights
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was killed after they were hit by a car early Sunday on the southeast side of Indianapolis, say police.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say it happened on U.S. 31 South, near a Rural King, before 1:45 a.m.

The victim has not been identified. Police are investigating.

Person Killed After Being Hit by Vehicle  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

Karen Vaughn wtlc 2019
Celebrity

Karen Vaughn – 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close