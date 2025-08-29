Listen Live
Local

Arrest Made in Death of Girl Found with Gunshot Wounds in Indy

Published on August 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Arrest Made in 2021 Homicide
Source: IMPD / IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — After an extensive investigation, detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) have apprehended 23-year-old Leon’ta Anderson in connection with the death of 2-year-old Harmoney Anderson on the northeast side of Indianapolis. The arrest was the result of a coordinated effort between IMPD, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the Chicago Police Department.

The case began on July 11th, 2025, when IMPD officers were called to a hospital where Harmoney had been brought in with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Related Stories

The initial investigation led detectives to a home on Ralston Avenue, where Harmoney’s injuries were believed to have occurred. While two people were initially detained, they were later released pending further investigation. During the search of the home, detectives found and seized several guns as evidence.

After gathering additional information, detectives re-presented the case to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. On August 20th, an arrest warrant was issued for Leon’ta on the charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

IMPD’s Violent Crime Unit tracked Anderson to Chicago, where he was apprehended on Thursday by U.S. Marshals and Chicago Police. Anderson is being sent back to Indianapolis to face charges.

IMPD Officer Tommy Thompson noted the tragedy of the case, saying, “The family is in a tough spot, grieving their loss while also dealing with the fact that a family member is now facing a charge of neglect resulting in death.” Thompson emphasized the importance of remembering victims, adding, “We always want to remember the victims in these cases and exalt their names.”

Arrest Made in Death of Girl Found with Gunshot Wounds in Indy  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close