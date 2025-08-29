Listen Live
BUTTER Fine Art Fair Runs in Indy until Sunday

Published on August 29, 2025

Deonna Craig, director of BUTTER Fine Art Fair
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The BUTTER Fine Art Fair is showcasing Black artists from Indiana and across the country in a way that’s redefining how artists are supported and paid.

More than 50 artists. No commission. Every dollar goes straight to the creators. That’s the heart of BUTTER: Bold, visionary, and building real opportunities for Black artists nationwide.

“We tell people to get ready for what happens to their career once they’re at BUTTER,” said Deonna Craig, director of BUTTER Fine Art Fair. “Collectors fly in from all over to see the work on the walls, and so people have a brand new network to talk to, to sell to. It’s a build upon.”

Inside the walls of The Stutz in downtown Indianapolis, a cultural shift is underway. The BUTTER Fine Art Fair has returned for its fifth year, featuring a curated lineup of black artists from across the U.S., and it’s built on a mission of economic justice.

“We’ve heard that the way we treat artists here in Indianapolis, they wish it were happening in their cities. In LA, Texas, and New York,” Craig said. “These artists are wanting this there. They are unaware of the benefits of keeping 100% of the sales and not paying booth rent. So, the curators here are like, ‘You’re really taking care of the artists,’ and that’s what it’s all about.”

The artists are right here, ready to share their stories and creative process. With all costs covered for them and free entry for guests 18 and under, BUTTER is breaking down barriers and making the art world more accessible.

“We have a little bit of everything for everyone, not only art,” Craig said. “If you’re a foodie, we have Food Alley. We have poets, pop-up dancers, and a new juke joint. We have chefs, culinary artists, everything!”

BUTTER runs through Sunday at The Stutz.

BUTTER Fine Art Fair Runs in Indy until Sunday  was originally published on wibc.com

