City pushes Towne & Terrace demolition toward 2026 completion

Source: Andrei Metelev / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Indianapolis says it expects to have the entire Towne & Terrace housing complex demolished by early 2026, marking the end of a long, troubled chapter on the city’s east side. Now, neighbors and community leaders are turning their attention to what comes next.

“It looks like trash. It looks like disgust,” said longtime east side resident Natalie Woods, watching demolition crews tear down what’s left of the property. “Finally, but I feel like it’s taken a long time to make something happen.”

The city began its demolition work in April 2023. Since then, crews from Denney Excavating, working under the Department of Business and Neighborhood Services, have removed 11 buildings this month alone and will continue as asbestos remediation is completed. The final phase will include clearing all foundations, grading, seeding and removing hazardous trees and vegetation.

Love Local? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Once complete, the vast site, originally home to more than 30 buildings, will be maintained by the Department of Metropolitan Development (DMD). DMD has already conducted cleanups to curb illegal dumping and installed barricades in an effort to deter future incidents. Still, they note that keeping such a large demolition site entirely free of debris is a challenge.

Community leaders like Dee Ross say tearing the buildings down isn’t enough — they want a concrete plan for the site’s future.

“We do not have a plan, and I am afraid to see what has transpired with other vacant properties, like the Oaktree Apartments,” Ross said. “It happened to Towne & Terrace, and we need a plan.”

Read more from WRTV here