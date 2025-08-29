Indy leaders vote down youth curfew fines for parents

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Some members of the City-County Council are against a proposal that would penalize the parents of kids who violate the city’s curfew.

But some residents feel those consequences are necessary.

“I gotta be safe. I gotta look over my shoulder, kinda, you know,” content creator Rio Mike said.

The 18-year-old was downtown Thursday filming TikToks with a couple of friends.

Mike says when the sun goes down, it’s time to get off the streets.

“Honestly, I don’t come downtown past like 10, 12 o’clock,” Mike’s friend Adam Sam said.

Gun violence in downtown Indy has been on the minds of many this summer, after a mass shooting over the Fourth of July weekend claimed the lives of two teens.

Earlier this month, the City-County Council approved a new 120-day curfew for youth in Indianapolis.

The curfew makes guidelines more strict for when teens under the age of 17 can be outside unsupervised.

But some feel the council needs to put stronger measures in place to deter crime.

“I feel like parents should watch their children. And the fine is gonna help them enforce that,” Sam said.

Under Proposal 245, parents of curfew violators would receive tiered consequences:

a. Receive a written notice for a child’s first offense.

b. Be subject to a fine of $500 for a second offense.

c. Be subject to a fine of $1500 for a third or subsequent offense.

Read more from WRTV here