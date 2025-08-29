Franklin Township Residents Question Google Data Center Plans

Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ind — People in Franklin Township are raising questions about a proposed Google data center on more than 400 acres, saying they were left out while big companies and utilities hammered out deals behind closed doors.

“We live here, and we didn’t even know what was happening until it was basically a done deal,” said Julie Goldsberry. “Google, AES, Citizens Energy, and local taxing authorities negotiated under nondisclosure agreements. The public found out late.”

Andrew Filler said people in the community are frustrated by the lack of information. He’s also worried the project could strain local utilities and push costs onto homeowners.

Love 106.7 WTLC? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“So Citizens said they could supply up to two million gallons of water a day at the site, which is astronomical,” Filler said. “We don’t know how much power it’s going to use because Google is hiding behind an NDA, but AES has already said they don’t have enough power to supply it, so rates for Hoosiers could go up.”

The “hyperscale” data center would house thousands of servers and use huge amounts of electricity and water. Construction hasn’t started yet, but neighbors are already questioning what the township actually gains. Project documents estimate about 50 jobs—a number some residents say is small for a project this size.

“If the jobs don’t go to Hoosiers, what are we really gaining?” Goldsberry said.

Both Goldsberry and Filler are concerned about added strain on roads, schools, and housing, especially with heavy construction traffic expected to last a decade.

“One of the only written commitments is that there are no restrictions on construction noise during the first 10 years,” Goldsberry said. Filler added, “People living nearby will deal with constant traffic and noise. It’s not just an inconvenience—it could affect property values and quality of life.”

“New power infrastructure will be required, and AES has indicated it will need to raise rates to fund that,” Goldsberry said. “If AES builds new plants, those costs will fall on Hoosier ratepayers, not Google. They’ll pay for what’s inside the fence, but the rest is on us.” Filler added, “We need clarity on who really bears the costs and who benefits. Right now, it looks like the community is taking all the risk.”

Some residents want clearer commitments on jobs, taxes, and infrastructure before construction begins. A vote on the proposed data center is scheduled for September 22.

Franklin Township Residents Question Google Data Center Plans was originally published on wibc.com