Indiana Sen. Mike Bohacek Agrees to Plea Deal for January DUI

Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, accepted a plea agreement on Wednesday before a LaPorte County judge.

Published on August 29, 2025

Sen. Mike Bohacek
Sen. Mike Bohacek (Indiana State Senate)

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Sen. Mike Bohacek has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor drunken driving charge for an incident from January in LaPorte County.

A plea agreement was approved on Wednesday by a LaPorte County judge. Bohacek admitted to operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a Class A misdemeanor.

Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, was arrested on OWI charges on January 24, but wasn’t formally charged until May 15. He was pulled over for speeding before officers checked his blood alcohol level which came back as .283, more than three times the legal limit.

Two of the initial charges against Bohacek that were dropped as part of the plea deal were operating a vehicle while intoxicated in a manner that endangered a person, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.

A 365-day jail sentence was fully suspended. Instead, Bohacek will serve 365 days of informal probation. The judge also issued a 20-day license suspension.

Bohacek was also ordered to pay hundreds of dollars in fines and complete a substance abuse evaluation.

